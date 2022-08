Romaero Bucuresti Resubmits Proposal for Real Estate Asset Sale and Share Capital Hike to Shareholders

Romaero Bucuresti Resubmits Proposal for Real Estate Asset Sale and Share Capital Hike to Shareholders. Romanian aircraft parts maker Romaero (RORX.RO), a strategic company for Romania’s aerospace and defense industry, wants to sell part of owned real estate assets and hike its capital by a maximum of RON34.4 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]