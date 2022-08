Packaging Maker Promateris Ends 1H/2022 with RON87.7M Turnover, Up 3.5% Vs 1H/2021

Packaging Maker Promateris Ends 1H/2022 with RON87.7M Turnover, Up 3.5% Vs 1H/2021. Promateris (BVB: PPL), a Romanian industrial group and leader in the CEE in the production of low carbon footprint packaging, reported consolidated turnover of EUR18 million for the first six months of the year, EBITDA of EUR2.4 million and an EBITDA margin of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]