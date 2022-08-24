 
August 24, 2022

Square 7 Properties and Mitiska complete extension of Slatina retail park in Romania
Aug 24, 2022

Square 7 Properties and Mitiska complete extension of Slatina retail park in Romania.

Square 7 Properties in partnership with Belgian investment fund Mitiska REIM inaugurated on Wednesday, August 24, the extension of the shopping park in Slatina, in the south of Romania. The new surface covers approximately 7,000 sqm, bringing the project’s total commercial area to 8,700 sqm. (...)

