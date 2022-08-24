Romanian state to gain EUR 8.8 bln this year from rising energy prices, suppliers say

Romanian state to gain EUR 8.8 bln this year from rising energy prices, suppliers say. Given the rising prices, the Romanian state is to gain more than RON 43 billion (some EUR 8.8 billion) this year from the taxes and dividends paid by the energy sector, according to Laurentiu Urluescu, the president of the Romanian Energy Suppliers Association (AFEER), quoted by Agerpres. The (...)