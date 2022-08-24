Zilele Clujului (Cluj Days) festival returns in October after two-year pause

Zilele Clujului (Cluj Days) festival returns in October after two-year pause. Cluj-Napoca City Hall announced an open call for volunteers interested in joining the city's annual 4-day celebration, the tenth edition of Zilele Clujului, which will be held on October 6-9, 2022. The festival brings together all Cluj residents and tourists for exciting and colorful (...)