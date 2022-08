Romanian who shot four people is euthanised in Spain

Romanian who shot four people is euthanised in Spain. Marin Eugen Sabau, a Romanian man who became known as the "Gunslinger of Tarragona" after shooting and wounding three co-workers and a police officer last December, was euthanised in Spain, according to the Spanish media. Sabau, 46, worked as a security guard at a company in Tarragona. After (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]