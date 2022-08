La Casa de Papel actor Darko Perić comes to film festival in Romania

La Casa de Papel actor Darko Perić comes to film festival in Romania. Serbian actor Darko Perić, best known for playing Helsinki in the Spanish series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist), will be a special guest at the Sunscreen Film & Arts Festival happening this September in Constanța, Romania. The series was a hit on Netflix, becoming one of the most watched (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]