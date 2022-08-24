Over 1,300 cyclists to join first edition of L'Étape Romania by Tour de France

Over 1,300 cyclists to join first edition of L'Étape Romania by Tour de France. More than 1,300 amateur and professional cyclists will participate this weekend in the first edition of L'Étape Romania by Tour de France. Several streets in Bucharest will close to traffic for this event on Sunday, August 28, according to News.ro. This year Romania is the 20th country in the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]