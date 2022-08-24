ForMin Aurescu: Our support for Ukraine has been, is and will be multidimensional and comprehensive



ForMin Aurescu: Our support for Ukraine has been, is and will be multidimensional and comprehensive.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu addressed a message on Wednesday on the occasion of Ukraine’s Independence Day, in which he reflects the full solidarity for this country and the Ukrainian people, as well as the multidimensional efforts undertaken by Romania in support of Ukraine (...)