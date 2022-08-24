Energy Minister Popescu: Romania will not have problems with electricity or natural gas this winter
Aug 24, 2022
The targets for filling the natural gas storage facilities have been exceeded in Romania and there will be no problems with electricity or natural gas this winter, Energy Minister Virgil Popescu said on Wednesday at a news briefing following a government sitting. “We have quickened up the pace (...)
