MerchantPro, 6 months of war in eCommerce: Comeback and increase in the number and average value of orders



MerchantPro, 6 months of war in eCommerce: Comeback and increase in the number and average value of orders.

The end of August marks half a year since the beginning of a conflict with global effects that were also reflected in the dynamics of eCommerce. The upward trend since the beginning of 2022, sharply interrupted in the last week of February, has been gradually resumed, reaching a peak in... The (...)