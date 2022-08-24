Pavel, Mărgărit & Associates Law firm in Romania: How can you appeal against an enforceable title?



The appeal against enforcement is a way to obtain the annulment of any document of forced execution by the stakeholders or aggrieved party by forced execution. After the initiation of forced execution, stakeholders or aggrieved parties may request by means of appeal against enforcement the (...)