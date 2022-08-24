Construction of subway line connecting Bucharest to airport to begin in March-April

Construction works for the first part of the M6 subway line in Bucharest, which will stretch as far as Băneasa, are to begin in March or April of 2023. Once complete, the line will connect the city to Otopeni Airport. Bids for the design and execution of the second part of the line, which will (...)