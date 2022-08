Optical Retailer Lensa 1H/2022 Turnover Soars around 70% vs 1H/2021 To RON58M

Optical Retailer Lensa 1H/2022 Turnover Soars around 70% vs 1H/2021 To RON58M. Optical stores Lensa in the first six months of 2022 posted sales of RON58 million (EUR11.7 million), including the online platform, up 68% from RON34 million (EUR6.9 million) in the same period of 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]