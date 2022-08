Swiss-held Artemis Invests over EUR5M in 6,500-Sqm Industrial Building in Sanandrei Industrial Park

Swiss-held Artemis Invests over EUR5M in 6,500-Sqm Industrial Building in Sanandrei Industrial Park. Artemis Real Estate, part of Swiss group Artemis, has completed an over EUR5 million investment in an industrial building developed in Artemis industrial park of Sanandrei, Timis county. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]