Romradiatoare Brasov Switches to RON1M Losses in 1H/2022. Romanian electrical components manufacturer Romradiatoare Brasov, a company whose shareholding structure includes football coach Mircea Lucescu, in the first six months of this year posted net losses of RON1.05 million, from RON1.2 million profit last