Romania might have to destroy 8 mln COVID vaccine doses that nobody wants, health minister says



Romania might have to destroy 8 mln COVID vaccine doses that nobody wants, health minister says.

Romania has 8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses that it might have to destroy once they expire as neither the population nor other countries are interested in them, health minister Alexandru Rafila said. And according to him, this would translate into additional costs for the country. "We have (...)