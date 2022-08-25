Romania’s consumer protection agency fines 265 Lidl stores for selling expired food, other irregularities

Romania’s consumer protection agency fines 265 Lidl stores for selling expired food, other irregularities. Romania’s National Consumer Protection Authority (ANPC) sanctioned 265 Lidl stores with fines totalling over RON 3.5 million (some EUR 717,000) and closed some of them for several irregularities. For example, the inspectors found expired food, insects on pastry products and inside the baking (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]