August 25, 2022

Romanian logistics developer Element Industrial and TESLA Group sign deal to produce green energy
Slovakian sustainable energy solutions provider TESLA Group will produce and operate photovoltaic energy on the rooftops of ELI Parks projects in Romania following a partnership with local industrial and logistic developer Element Industrial. The first project to be fitted with photovoltaic (...)

