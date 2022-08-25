Romania's Govt. to give EUR 200,000 incentives for circular economy projects
Romania's Govt. to give EUR 200,000 incentives for circular economy projects.
The Romanian Government recently approved the creation of a new mechanism for granting financial support of up to EUR 200,000 to companies developing circular economy projects. A circular economy favors restorative or regenerative industrial processes and economic activities, creating durable (...)
