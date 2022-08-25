PM Ciuca: Natural gas connection project of north-east and north-west regions, to be ready in three years



PM Ciuca: Natural gas connection project of north-east and north-west regions, to be ready in three years.

The completion of the Pojorata – Vatra Dornei gas pipeline represents an important objective that will allow the completion, in the next three years, of the natural gas connection project between the north-eastern and north-western regions of Romania, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on (...)