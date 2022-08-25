AHK Romania: Trade between Romania and Germany reached 18.4 billion euros in first 6 months
Aug 25, 2022
AHK Romania: Trade between Romania and Germany reached 18.4 billion euros in first 6 months.
The volume of trade between Germany and Romania amounted to 18.4 billion euros in the first half of this year, up 12.3% compared to the same period in 2021, according to figures from the Federal Bureau of Statistics (Destatis), quoted by AHK Romania. Thus, exports to Romania amounted to 9.8... (...)
