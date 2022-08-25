EnviMin: Criminal case to be opened for waste burning, sentences between 3 and 5 years
Aug 25, 2022
EnviMin: Criminal case to be opened for waste burning, sentences between 3 and 5 years.
People who have specialized in illegal activities in the field of waste must enter the path of legality and authorize their activity, and a criminal case will be opened for the burning of waste, the punishment being between 3 and 5 years, the Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests, (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]