Romania – the second rising economy in the EU: How can a non-EU citizen get employed in the most attractive foreign investment destination in the region.

Despite the rather turbulent times we are crossing due to the rising inflation, the geopolitical context and the pandemic aftershocks, the flash estimates published by EUROSTAT earlier in mid-August revealed that Romania’s 2.1% economic increase registered in Q2/2022 is the second biggest one in (...)