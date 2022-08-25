Egis signs the supervision contract for the 3B2 Subsection of Brașov – Târgu Mureș – Cluj – Oradea Motorway Project

Egis signs the supervision contract for the 3B2 Subsection of Brașov – Târgu Mureș – Cluj – Oradea Motorway Project. Egis signs the Supervision Contract for “Design and Build Contract for Brașov – Târgu Mureș – Cluj – Oradea Motorway, Section 3B: Mihăieşti – Suplacu de Barcau, Subsection 3B2: Zimbor – Poarta Sălajului (km 13+260 – km 25+500)”, with the National Company for Administration of Road Infrastructure– CNAIR S.A. (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]