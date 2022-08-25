Reff & Associates and Deloitte Romania assisted Bank of Cyprus in the sale of the residual portfolio of non-performing loans and repossessed properties owned in Romania



Reff & Associates and Deloitte Romania assisted Bank of Cyprus in the sale of the residual portfolio of non-performing loans and repossessed properties owned in Romania.

This is the largest deal of non-performing assets on the Romanian market in 2022, involving a portfolio with a face value of around 147 million euros Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal and Deloitte Romania advised Bank of Cyprus in the sale of a portfolio of secured non-performing loans (...)