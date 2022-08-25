NNDKP assisted the Beverage Producers Alliance in creating the deposit return system for single-use primary packaging

NNDKP assisted the Beverage Producers Alliance in creating the deposit return system for single-use primary packaging. The assistance also included establishing and obtaining the accreditation of RetuRO as sole administrator of the Romanian system Nestor Nestor Diculescu Kingston Petersen (NNDKP) has assisted, since June 2020, the Beverage Producers Alliance comprised of the Brewers of Romania Association and (...)