Citi Appoints Samir Karia Citi Country Officer for Romania. Citi has announced the appointment of Samir Karia as Citi Country Officer for Romania and Managing Director of Citibank Europe plc, Dublin - Romania branch, in charge of developing and implementing the bank's local strategy and ensuring effective risk management and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]