Wolf Theiss Assisted Raiffeisen Bank Romania with RON500M Bond Issue. Wolf Theiss provided legal advice to Raiffeisen Bank Romania in the issuance of senior non-preferred eligible sustainable bonds in the amount of RON500.85 million, the first issue of this type by a Romanian issuer. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]