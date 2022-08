Romania Budget Revenues Increase by 22% in Jan-July 2022

Romania Budget Revenues Increase by 22% in Jan-July 2022. The revenues of the general consolidated budget stood at RON258 billion in January-July 2022, an increase of 22% on the year-ago period. Expenses stood at RON285 billion, an increase of 16%, a higher rate than in the first half, 14%. The budget deficit therefore rose to RON27 billion or 1.94% (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]