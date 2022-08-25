Romania spent EUR 63.9 mln on Ukrainian refugees and received EUR 39 mln back from EU

Romania spent EUR 63.9 mln on Ukrainian refugees and received EUR 39 mln back from EU. The Romanian state spent RON 312 mln (EUR 63.9 mln) on aid for Ukrainian refugees since the start of the war and was recently reimbursed over half that sum by the EU. Most of the money that Romania spent came from the state’s emergency funds and was managed through the Interior Ministry. An (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]