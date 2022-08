Carbochim Turnover Rises 3.5% to RON18.6M, Net Profit Drops 27% to RON753,742 in 1H/2022

Carbochim Turnover Rises 3.5% to RON18.6M, Net Profit Drops 27% to RON753,742 in 1H/2022. Industrial abrasives manufacturer Carbochim Cluj-Napoca, indirectly controlled by businessman Iulian Dascalu, in the first half of this year registered RON18.6 million turnover, up 3.5%, and net profit of RON753,742, down 27%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]