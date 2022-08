Banca Transilvania 1H/2022 Net Consolidated Profit Hits RON1.04B, Up 3% from 1H/2021

Banca Transilvania 1H/2022 Net Consolidated Profit Hits RON1.04B, Up 3% from 1H/2021. Banca Transilvania financial group ended the first half of this year with net consolidated profit of RON1.046 billion, 3% higher than in the same period of 2021, with the bank’s profit standing at RON907 million, up almost 1%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]