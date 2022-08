Wizz Air announces two new flights between Bucharest and Saudi Arabia

Wizz Air announces two new flights between Bucharest and Saudi Arabia. Low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced the launch of two new routes from Romania to Saudi Arabia, from January 2023. The flights will link Bucharest's Henri Coanda Airport to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's capital, and to the city of Jeddah. In total, on August 25, Wizz Air announced the launch of 20 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]