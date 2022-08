Romania-Germany trade reaches EUR 18.4 billion in H1

Romania-Germany trade reaches EUR 18.4 billion in H1. The trade volume between Germany and Romania maintained its upward trend in the first half (H1) of 2022, amounting to EUR 18.4 billion, according to the latest figures from the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) quoted by AHK Romania. The H1 2022 figure is 12.3% higher compared to the same (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]