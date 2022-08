Retailer MAMBricolaj Sees Revenue Up 11% in H1

Retailer MAMBricolaj Sees Revenue Up 11% in H1. Romanian-held furniture accessories retailer MAMBricolaj(MAM.RO) posted RON496.540 net profit in the first half, 2% lower than in the year-ago period, while revenue increased by 11.2% to RON27.8 million, the half-year financial report of the company to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]