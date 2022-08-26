Belgian Aaron Crow comes to International Festival of Magic in Timisoara

Belgian Aaron Crow comes to International Festival of Magic in Timisoara. Belgian mentalist, magician and danger-act Aaron Crow will come to amaze the audience at the International Festival of Magic in Timisoara, western Romania, on October 23. Also known as The Silent Mentalist, The Warrior or Mystical, he is best known for his appearances on "Le Plus Grand Cabaret (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]