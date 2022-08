Romania’s labour minister says pensions will increase from January 1

Romania’s labour minister says pensions will increase from January 1. Labour minister Marius Budai confirmed that the public pensions in Romania will increase from January 1, 2023. He did not give a figure but said that the hike would take into account the inflation rate. "We will know the inflation rate for 2022 only at the end of the first quarter of 2023, and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]