Simtel Team Signs Photovoltaic Plant Contract with Food Retailer

Simtel Team Signs Photovoltaic Plant Contract with Food Retailer. Romanian-held engineering and technology company Simtel (SMTL.RO) notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange of the conclusion of a framework agreement with a food retail company for the development of photovoltaic plants on the roof, ground, carriage or on the façade of the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]