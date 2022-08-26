Romanian man caught on Bucharest airport with most cigarettes ever found in a baggage

Romanian man caught on Bucharest airport with most cigarettes ever found in a baggage. Border guards at Bucharest’s Henri Coandă airport have found thousands of cigarette packs in a Romanian man’s luggage. He was attempting to bring the cigarettes into the country illegally. The 47-year-old man flew in from Dubai, picked up the baggage that he had checked in, and moved towards the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]