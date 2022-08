Mass Global Energy Rom Buys Mintia Thermoelectric Power Plant, Promises EUR1B Investments

Mass Global Energy Rom Buys Mintia Thermoelectric Power Plant, Promises EUR1B Investments. Romania’s government sold the assets of the Mintia thermoelectric power plant to Mass Global Energy Rom, part of the Iraqi Mass Group Holding for EUR91.2 million, excluding VAT. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]