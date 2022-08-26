PM Ciuca: Anghel Saligny National Programme is aimed at all local authorities regardless of political colour

PM Ciuca: Anghel Saligny National Programme is aimed at all local authorities regardless of political colour. The Anghel Saligny National Programme, the largest governmental program of modernization and development of local communities, is addressed to all authorities at local level regardless of political colour and must be put into practice, in full coordination with the central administration, Prime (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]