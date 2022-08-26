Wolf Theiss advises Raiffeisen Bank on its first issue of senior non-preferred sustainability notes

Wolf Theiss advises Raiffeisen Bank on its first issue of senior non-preferred sustainability notes. Wolf Theiss has advised Raiffeisen Bank S.A. (Romania) on its issue of RON 500,850,000 Senior Non-Preferred Eligible Sustainability Notes. This is the first sustainability RON denominated bond issue of a Romanian issuer as of 10 August 2022, with a fixed annual coupon of 8.920%. On 10 August (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]