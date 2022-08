Pet industry may provide recession protection for investors

Pet industry may provide recession protection for investors. Market commentary by eToro analyst for Romania, Bogdan Maioreanu For investors, pet owners or not, the pet industry might be an industry worth monitoring in these troubled times. The pet care market is growing steadily at a rate of over 6% per year. Globally, it has grown from 216 billion... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]