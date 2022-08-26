Bank of Cyprus concludes exit from Romania by selling batch of nonperforming loans

Bank of Cyprus liquidated its activities in Romania by selling its last portfolio of nonperforming loans and real estate worth roughly EUR 147 mln. The assets were acquired by the APS group in a transaction that was signed in May 2022 and finalized on August 24 of the same year, after a review (...)