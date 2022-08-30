Moldovan winemaker Purcari sees strong revenue growth in first half of 2022

Moldovan winemaker Purcari sees strong revenue growth in first half of 2022. Purcari Wineries (BVB: WINE) reported a revenue of over RON 123.9 million (EUR 25.2 mln) in the first half of 2022, up by 16% compared to the same period of last year. The Moldova-based company, which ranks among the leading wine producers in Central and Eastern Europe, increased its revenues (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]