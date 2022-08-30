Romanian residential market in "categorically downward" trend over summer

Romanian residential market in "categorically downward" trend over summer. The Romanian residential real estate market continues its slight downward trend started in June of this year, with apartment prices dropping both at the national level and the big cities. The prices per square meter reached EUR 1,722 in July, EUR 23 lower relative to the previous month, but (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]