Adobe Systems Romania Nears RON280M Turnover in 2021, Up 17% YOY. Adobe Systems Romania, the local subsidiary of the US giant of the same name, one of the world’s largest software producers, in 2021 posted turnover worth RON278.7 million (around EUR57.2 million), up 17.6% from 2020, while its net profit was almost flat at RON17.5 million (EUR3.6 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]