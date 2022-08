TARA Interactive Wants to Open Office in Netherlands or Germany By Yearend

TARA Interactive Wants to Open Office in Netherlands or Germany By Yearend. Romanian software development company TARA Interactive plans to open an office in the Netherlands or Germany by yearend as projects abroad weigh 70% in its turnover, which hit RON4 million last year, up 65% from 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]