BCR, Banca Transilvania and BRD, Most Profitable Large Banks in Romania in 1H/2022
Aug 30, 2022
BCR, Banca Transilvania and BRD, Most Profitable Large Banks in Romania in 1H/2022.
The three most profitable large banks in Romania in 1H/2022 were BCR, Banca Transilvania and BRD-SocGen, with overall earnings of above RON2.5 billion, namely more than half of the total profit of the system.
|
Sweden's OX2 Starts EUR120M Wind Project in Galati
Sweden’s OX2, Europe’s largest independent operator of wind projects, is starting works for one of its first investments in Romania, a wind park in Galati valued at EUR120 million.
SocDem leader says minimum wage in Romania will increase in January
The minimum gross wage in Romania could increase from RON 2,550 (EUR 524) to RON 3,000 (EUR 616) per month starting from January 2023, according to Marcel Ciolacu, leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), which is part of the ruling coalition. Under the current taxation system, this would (...)
Insolvencies up 11% in Romania in the first seven months of 2022
The number of Romanian companies and individual enterprises (PFA) that filed for insolvency in the first seven months of 2022 was 11.14% higher than the similar period of last year, according to official statistics. In total, 3,932 insolvencies were registered in the period in question. As (...)
Ukrainian tour operator Join UP! to enter Romanian market with its own flights
Ukrainian tour operator Join UP! will enter the Romanian market with charter flights from Bucharest, Cluj, Timișoara, and Iași, focusing on the next summer season. Founded in 2010, Join UP! distributes tourist packages through 10,000 travel agencies in all the markets in which it operates, and (...)
UiPath becomes largest IT company in Romania
UiPath, the IT unicorn founded by Daniel Dineș, became the largest IT company in Romania after registering a turnover of over RON 1.2 bln (EUR 246.5 mln) in 2020, according to official data from the Ministry of Finance. UiPath's net turnover in 2020 was almost double (+89%) compared to the RON (...)
Cluj-based start-up Synaptiq gets EUR 158,000 grant from Innovation Norway fund
Synaptiq, a medtech start-up from Cluj-Napoca that develops software that makes cancer treatment more efficient, has obtained a grant of EUR 158,000 from the Norwegian fund Innovation Norway. The software, called Mediq, is based on AI-assisted data processing and aims to help radiotherapists (...)
Romanian distribution group Aquila posts 74% profit increase in first half of 2022
Aquila (BVB: AQ), the market leader in the field of integrated distribution and logistics services in Romania, recorded a net profit of RON 32 mln (EUR 6.5 mln) in the first half of the year, 74% higher relative to the same period of 2021. The acquisition of Trigor during the first half of 2021 (...)
