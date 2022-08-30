BCR, Banca Transilvania and BRD, Most Profitable Large Banks in Romania in 1H/2022

BCR, Banca Transilvania and BRD, Most Profitable Large Banks in Romania in 1H/2022. The three most profitable large banks in Romania in 1H/2022 were BCR, Banca Transilvania and BRD-SocGen, with overall earnings of above RON2.5 billion, namely more than half of the total profit of the system. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]